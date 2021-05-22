Hundreds fire up ATVs to show support for Spring Valley girl battling cancer

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) -- ATV riders from across Minnesota and neighboring states gathered Saturday to show support for a Spring Valley girl battling cancer.

Two-year-old Bailee Stackhouse from Spring Valley was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer in January.

In the months since her parents Sara and Brandon received the devastating news, Bailee has needed surgeries and chemotherapy, enduring multiple hospital stays.

Those close to her describe her as brave, strong-willed little girl who loves riding around in her battery-operated pink Jeep.

The Rock Road Bandits is a group that shares enjoyment in riding ATVs and helping the community. They hosted the "Bailee Strong" ride in Spring Valley Saturday.

"It's not just Grand Meadow, Spring Valley, or Racine people here," Rock Road Bandits leader Travis Warmka said. "We've got people from Wlofe and St. Ansgar. It really impacts and hits home for a lot of people. We feel bad for the family and what they are going through. If we can help them just a little bit, that's all the difference it really takes."

For a donation of $30, riders joined in a route that took them around areas like Preston and Lanesboro. The group held an auction of big ticket items like grills and YETI coolers after the ride.

Last fall, the organization raised $31,000 for area children who needed help with school lunch fees.

To find out more about Bailee's story or how to help, visit the "Rock Road Bandits" Facebook Page.