Owners plan to rebuild Iowa grain elevator after explosion

JEFFERSON, Iowa (AP) — A dust explosion at a central Iowa grain elevator earlier this month should not affect storage capacity or operations during this fall’s harvest. Landus Cooperative grain elevator in Jefferson said in a news release that it expects grain receiving and corn drying to resume at the site by the fall harvest. The Des Moines Register reports that the company said storage capacity will be “sufficient to meet farmer expectations.” Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse said the May 14 explosion did “catastrophic” damage to the elevator, concrete storage bins and catwalks. No injuries were reported. Landus President Matt Carstens says they are forging ahead with planning to rebuilt the Jefferson location to be bigger and better than before.