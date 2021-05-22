Rochester Coast Guard group celebrates 75 years of keeping boaters safe

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Many boaters celebrated the warm weather Saturday by getting their boats in the water.

Saturday also marked the start of National Boating Safety Week.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Rochester Flotilla was at Parkside Marina in Wabasha giving free inspections to boaters. It's just one thing the volunteer group helps with. It hold boaters safety courses and is dedicated to public education. It just received recognition for 75 years of service.

Commander Diane Grant became involved in the flotilla after her special needs son wanted to join.

"I would drive him to the meetings, so I figured I should join, too," Grant said. "And three years later, now I am the commander."

Grant said they are helping boaters identify issues before the DNR finds them.

"We help people out by telling them if they've got all the safety gear they need, things that the DNR will look for." she said. "If they stop your boat, they are going to look to see if you have personal floatation devices for everyone on your boat, if you have a fire extinguisher, or if your lights work. Things like that. If we find a problem with it, we will give you a sheet, and tell you to fix it. If the DNR finds it, they will give you a ticket. Tickets cost money. We we are saving you money."

Grant said they are always looking for volunteers.