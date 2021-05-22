Scattered storms possible Sunday; Wet weather continues into next week

We saw warm and sunny conditions throughout Saturday, giving us a brief break from the rain. Tonight, clouds roll back into the region with mild temperature in the mid-60s. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. A few light rain showers are possible in our area after 5 am Sunday morning.

Another round of wet weather is on the way for Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few scattered showers are possible throughout the morning with the greatest chance for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. These storms are expected to be efficient rainmakers, but a few could become strong to severe. There is a low risk of severe weather across much of our area Sunday with strong winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall being the main hazards. Make sure to stay weather aware if you have any outdoor plans.

Monday and Tuesday should see a few peeks of sunshine throughout the day with additional scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s on both days. Wednesday will give us a brief break in the rain with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Cooler weather settles in for the late week, along with rain chances making a return to the region. Thursday and Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few isolated showers are possible on Saturday with highs in the low 70s.