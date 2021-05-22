US commander says more work needed to counter small drones

BAGHDAD (AP) — The top U.S. commander for the Middle East says finding better ways to counter attacks by small drones across the region is a top priority and that the U.S. is still behind the curve on solutions. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie visited Iraq this past week and told reporters traveling with him that the use of small drones by Iranian-backed militia is only going to grow in the next few years. His comments come about a month after an explosives-laden drone targeted U.S. forces at an Iraq base. The drones are cheap and easy to buy, and they’re often difficult to detect and problematic to defeat.