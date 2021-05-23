Ageless wonder Mickelson wins PGA to be oldest major champ

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — What will Phil do next? Win a major at age 50. Phil Mickelson put himself in the record book Sunday by winning the PGA Championship to become the oldest major champion in golf history. And he didn’t have to work all that hard for it. Mickelson was in a tight race for the opening hour until Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen made all the wrong moves. Mickelson won his sixth major and becomes the first player in PGA Tour history to win 30 years apart. Next up is the U.S. Open and renewed hope for a career Grand Slam.