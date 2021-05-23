Asian stocks mixed in muted trading, echoing Wall St close

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are trading mixed, echoing Wall Street’s mixed close last week. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei rose in Monday morning trading, while shares in South Korea and China fell. Australia’s index was little changed. Several central bank rate decisions are expected in the region this week, in New Zealand, South Korea and Indonesia. Although the Japanese index was rising, risks remained as the government prepares to extend the “state of emergency” to curb the spread of COVID-19. The uneven rollout for the vaccines against COVID-19 remains a factor for regional markets. On Wall Street on Friday, the S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower to 4,155.86, losing 0.4% for the week. That followed a 1.4% loss the week before.