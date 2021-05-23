Coates gets backlash saying Olympics are on, no matter virus

TOKYO (AP) — Comments from an IOC vice president saying the Tokyo Olympics will go on even if the city is under a COVID-19 state of emergency have stirred a backlash in Japan. John Coates made the statement a few days ago. He repeated what the IOC and local organizers have been staying, but his tone was defiant and has stirred things up. Criticism has been strong on social media and among prominent figures in Japan. Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son wrote: “Who is forcing this to go ahead, and under what rights?” Son is the CEO and founder of Softbank.