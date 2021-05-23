Eyeing variant, France mulls tighter limits for UK tourists

PARIS (AP) — France says it may introduce stricter coronavirus restrictions for British visitors when tourism reopens this summer. The French foreign minister said Sunday that Paris is concerned about a worrying virus variant first detected in India and causing concern in Britain. He raised the possibility of tighter restrictions for British tourists. The minister suggested that Britain could be put in a health category of its own, somewhere between the strictest measures that France is imposing on visitors from India and 15 other countries, and more relaxed requirements being readied for visitors from the European Union and some other countries.