Gaza fishermen take to water again after cease-fire

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The return of commercial fishing is being welcomed by residents of the Gaza Strip following 11 days of hostilities between Hamas and Israel. Israeli security forces prevented fishermen from sailing during the conflict but began allowing a limited number of ships to set out beginning Saturday. Fishermen unloaded their bounty of crabs, shrimp and other fish at first light Sunday at Gaza City’s al-Mina port after a night out on the water. Gazans take pride in their seafood, and the return of fishing buoyed hopes that the ceasefire will hold.