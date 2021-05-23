Golden Knights aim to secure series victory over the Wild

Minnesota Wild (35-16-5, third in the West Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division during the regular season)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -186, Wild +170; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Minnesota Wild in game five. The teams meet Monday for the 13th time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous meeting 4-0. Nicolas Roy scored a team-high two goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

The Golden Knights are 40-14-2 against division opponents. Vegas is fourth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.7.

The Wild are 35-16-5 against West Division teams. Minnesota ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Kirill Kaprizov with 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 24 goals, adding 27 assists and totaling 51 points. Reilly Smith has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Kaprizov leads the Wild with 27 goals and has 51 points. Joel Eriksson Ek has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals , six assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals , four assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Peyton Krebs: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: day to day (undisclosed).

Wild: Marcus Johansson: out (arm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.