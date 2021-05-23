Gunshot victim discovered after Minneapolis rollover crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle crashed in Minneapolis when the driver was transporting a shooting victim to a hospital. The rollover was reported about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Minneapolis police discovered a man with gunshot wounds trapped in the backseat of the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The case remains under investigation. Police do not have anyone in custody.