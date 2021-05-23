Happ scheduled to start for Minnesota against Cleveland

Minnesota Twins (16-29, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (24-19, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: J.A. Happ (2-2, 5.35 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (4-3, 3.93 ERA, .96 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -134, Twins +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Minnesota will meet on Sunday.

The Indians are 16-9 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .282, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .349.

The Twins are 8-11 against the rest of their division. Minnesota’s team on-base percentage of .311 is thirteenth in the MLB. Luis Arraez leads the team with an OBP of .353.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-3. James Karinchak earned his second victory and Franmil Reyes went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Alex Colome registered his fourth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 41 hits and has 26 RBIs.

Nelson Cruz leads the Twins with 10 home runs and is batting .292.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Twins: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (abscess), Kenta Maeda: (groin), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (quad), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Jorge Polanco: (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.