Last cat out of the Tiger King Park bag as seizure completed

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — Federal officials have removed the last of the 68 big cats from the private zoo in Oklahoma that had been the center of the “Tiger King” saga. The Oklahoman reports a jaguar was among the last cats removed from Tiger King Park in Thackerville, a few miles north of Oklahoma’s border with Texas. The turbulent beginnings of the zoo were the subject of the final episode of the Netflix true-crime series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” Zookeeper Jeff Lowe moved the cats to a Thackerville property after the August shutdown of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.