Red Star Belgrade fans riot during Serbian title celebration

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several people have been injured and more than 100 Red Star Belgrade fans were arrested after violent clashes during boisterous celebrations of the club’s Serbian national league soccer title. The fans first set off fireworks from the bridges and banks of the Sava River in downtown Belgrade on Saturday evening, and then went on a rampage through a Belgrade district where several popular restaurants are located. Customers ran in panic or locked themselves inside the restaurants as the fans demolished chairs and tables, broke windows and clashed with restaurants security guards who Red Star fans claimed are supporters of the rival Partizan Belgrade club.