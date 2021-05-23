UK officials: Vaccines effective against Indian variant

LONDON (AP) — British health officials have expressed optimism that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June. The chief executive of the U.K. Health Security Agency, said officials in England are on track to proceed with the final stage of unlocking the country from June 21 if the public remains cautious. Her comments came after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India. The study by Public Health England found that the Pfizer vaccine is 88% effective against the variant after two doses. The AstraZeneca jab was 60% effective after both doses.