Warm, muggy conditions remain through Tuesday; Additional rain chances this week

We have dealt with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout Sunday that were efficient rainmakers. The heaviest rain amounts set up along and north of I-90 with anywhere from half of an inch to over an inch and a half falling in parts of southeastern Minnesota. Tonight, a few showers are possible before midnight with partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. Overnight conditions will be mild and muggy with lows in the mid-60s.

Warm and muggy conditions stick around into the start of the new week before cooler weather settles in for the mid and late week. Monday and Tuesday will both start off dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and early evening with a low risk for strong to severe storms. Strong winds, small hail, and heavy rain will be the main hazards.

Wednesday will see a brief break from the rain as cooler weather moves into the region. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures continue to cooler into the low 60s for Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Thursday with isolated showers possible on Friday.

The start of the Memorial Day weekend on Saturday looks to kick off the holiday week on a great note as temperature warm into the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday looks to be another decent day with a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a few stray showers late in the day.