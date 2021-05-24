Athlete of the Week – Lindsey Root, St. Charles Track and Field

It's pretty amazing to watch.

"What you're seeing her do right now you go all sorts of places in the state you wouldn't find somebody that's doing what she's doing. Saturday at conference was another one of those, she took off on that 200 especially at I just went, just going to watch this", said Eric Klein, St. Charles Head Coach.

Coach Klein had a front-row seat as Lindsey Root broke two of her school records, running a 12.43 in the 100-meter dash and a 26.55 in the 200.

"I just want to do the best for my team and everyone watching me. I think I clear my head by just saying I'm doing my best and that's all I can do and I'm proud of my best, I know the work I've put in and I know everyone will be proud of me no matter what too," said Lindsey Root.

It's just more of what has been a great season for Root as in her events, the 100, 200, and long jump, she owns three school records and two conference records.

"There's not been a moment in her career where she's sat and gone I'm good enough. Where she is at now is 100 percent because she has been unsatisfied with being good enough and just continues to work, how can I get better, how can get better, how can I get better," said Klein.

But what truly impresses about Root is as she rewrites the record book she's not focused on herself.

"She's also the sort of teammate who will sit on the infield and spend time with our seventh graders. She's the sort of teammate who treats all of her teammates with dignity and respect and makes them better."

That shows in the record she wants next.

"My 4 x 100 and 4 by 200 we would really love to try to break those school records we've been working on that awhile," said Root.