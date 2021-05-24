Big temperature changes expected this week

Behind a strong cold front, there will be major temperature changes for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa as we head into Memorial Day weekend. This cold front could also bring showers and even thunderstorms to the region through the next 24-48 hours. The frontal boundary is expected to move through the area late Tuesday into Wednesday which isn't the base case scenario for thunderstorm development. I am leaving in an isolated chance of storms Tuesday afternoon/evening, but I do think most areas will stay dry.

Conditions should stay dry during the daytime hours on Wednesday with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies. Another weather-maker should move across the lower Midwest late Wednesday through Friday morning bringing scattered showers to the region Thursday and Friday morning. Severe storms are next expected.

The big change behind this cold front will be the temperatures. We'll drop from the lower 80s on Tuesday to the middle 50s and lower 60s for highs Thursday and Friday. High temperatures should return to the upper 60s and lower 70s with low humidity by Memorial Day weekend! That means fantastic weather could be on the way for the long weekend! We'll have to keep a close eye on overnight lows Thursday and Friday though. Lows could drop into the lower 40s and even upper 30s in some isolated areas.

Dry conditions are likely Friday afternoon extending through Sunday. There could be a passing stray shower overnight Sunday into Monday but confidence is extremely low right now for that. I think most of the area should enjoy the sunshine and pleasant temperatures this weekend!

Nick