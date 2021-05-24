BOATING SAFETY: Tips for staying safe on Minnesota waters ahead of Memorial Day weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and many Minnesotans often head to the water to kick off the changing seasons.

But amid all the celebrations and relaxing, it's important to make safety a priority while you're out on the water. Local and state law enforcement agencies want you stay safe.

"Check your safety equipment, making sure that your lights work on your boat, making sure you have enough life jackets for everyone on board, making sure you have a fire extinguisher, a sound producing device [like a horn or whistle], things like that," said Annette Kyllo a Conservation Officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division. "Wearing your engine cut off lanyard in case you get thrown overboard."

Another important rule is to never drink and operate a boat, and make sure to have a cell phone to let someone know where you will be.

"Know your waters," said Wabasha County Sheriffs Office Chief Deputy Jim Warren. "A lot of people, they cut across wing damns or sandbars and there's accidents because they don't know how to navigate our waters."

In the past four years there have been five water related deaths in Wabasha County. Four of the people who died were not wearing a lifejacket.

"90-percent of boating fatality victims are not wearing their life jacket," Kyllo said.

"Lifejackets save lives," Warren added.

Children under 10 years old are required to wear a life jacket, and it's equally important to make sure it fits them properly.

So as we splash into summer 2021, fun and safe boating go hand-in-hand.

"Wear your life preserver, limit your alcohol, especially if you're operating that boat, and remember we're out there to have fun but we're out there to be responsible too," Warren said. "I just want to make sure that people go home over the weekend and get to see their loved ones."

Whether you are an avid boater or new to the recreation, it's important to make sure you know Minnesota's boating laws to avoid violations and fines.

You can check out some helpful resources here.