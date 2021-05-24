Bob Dylan fans celebrate his 80th birthday at Duluth childhood home

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR) -- Bob Dylan turned 80 on Monday. Fans gathered outside his childhood home in Duluth to celebrate the singer/songwriter.

Dylan was born in Duluth and grew up in Hibbing.

"We're here in Duluth, where he lived until he was 7-years-old in this beautiful little house on the hillside," said a Duluth Dylan Fest sponsor Miriam Hanson. "And we just gather to appreciate and celebrate Bob Dylan, his life, his music."

Monday’s concert at his former Duluth home was a way to honor the musician's legacy and his impact on the region.

Dylan is famous for his hits "Like a Rollin's Stone" and "Blowin' in the Wind" among many others.

St. Louis County has dubbed this the "Year of Dylan."

There will be events over the next year leading up to his 81st birthday.