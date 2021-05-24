CLEAN CARS RULE: Lawmakers divided, impasse threatens environmental projects

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- An impasse in the Minnesota legislature could be threatening several environmental projects - or even close state parks this July.

Earlier this month, the Minnesota Pollution and Control Agency created the Clean Cars rule through the administrative rule making process. It doesn't allow legislative discussion, something that's frustrating to Republican lawmakers.

It would make Minnesota the first Midwestern state to adopt the Clean Cars rule, following in line with states like California.

"The 15 states that have clean air standards, they get incentivized to have these vehicles, so while we have six or eight choices, other states have 40 choices," Gov. Tim Walz said last week.

Senate Republicans are trying to stop the rule, some wondering why its necessary right now.

"We must not lose sight that we are coming out of a pandemic here," said Sen. Carla Nelson, (R) Rochester. "There's lot of emotional and economic stress. It's just not a good time for the MPCA to proceed in this manner."

Environmentalists, on the contrary, say its the perfect time.

"Vehicle emission from cars and trucks across the state are number one source of air pollution and climate pollution in Minnesota," Sierra Club North Star Chapter Senior Program Manager Joshua Houdek said.

"This is the right time because it will make Minnesota the very first clean car state in the Midwest," he added. "It will demonstrate Minnesota leading the way."

Auto dealers oppose the rule, saying California standards don't fit with a high demand pickup truck state like Minnesota.

"There's going to be less room for the vehicles that consumers want," Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association President Scott Lambert said. "Which is trucks. Minnesotans love trucks. 86 percent of the vehicles we sell are trucks."

Lambert says electric cars struggle more during the cold months, too; adding that its a contribution factor to the lack in demand.

"Demand is so low for electric vehicles is that the battery is low during the winter. They lose a lot of their range in the cold winter months. That's going to cut down your range," Lambert said. "So, if they can produce something that's a truck, that can withstand Minnesota winters, then people will buy them. We think that's coming around the corner, the government doesn't need to issue a mandate."

The Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup was test run by President Joe Biden last week. While manufacturers say the technology "isn't quite there yet," it shows promise of what could be coming to the market.

Lambert also worries about price hikes.

"According to the MPCA, their belief is that the price of a California certified vehicle, would be about $1,100 more per vehicle," he said. "That's not the number we go off of. We believe the number would be close to $2,500, because we tend to buy trucks which are a little bit more bigger and more expensive."

Walz however, says otherwise.

"When I'll ask people what really bothers you about this? 'I want to buy a gas car.' Well, go ahead! 'Price of cars is gonna go up.' No, that hasn't been proven true in any of the other 15 states," Walz told reporters last week.

Senate Republicans are threatening to block funding for the MPCA and DNR if the governor doesn't delay the emission rule until model year 2027. The standoff could lead state parks to close on July 1.

"If they are successful, we will see a lot of devastating impacts," Houdek said. "150 programs across the state are threatened by this impasse caused by Senate Republicans to do their job and pass legislation that will protect all Minnesotans from pollution."

Nelson says the that mentality, to throw in the towel without negotiation, is troublesome.

"I don't think anybody should be talking about closing down the state of Minnesota because they don't get their way, or get what they want," Sen. Nelson said. "And that goes for clean cars, or police reform or other very important issues. This is a budget year. And a very important budget year at that."