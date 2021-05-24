Indigenous woman named New Zealand’s next governor-general

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Cindy Kiro says she hopes to inspire Maori girls after becoming the first Indigenous woman appointed as New Zealand’s governor-general. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she had picked Kiro for the largely ceremonial role as Queen Elizabeth II’s representative, and that the queen had approved. Kiro said her mixed Maori and British heritage helped give her a good understanding of New Zealand history. She is currently chief executive of a nonprofit group, has been the children’s commissioner and has held university roles. Kiro’s five-year term begins in October.