Not a New Yorker? Yang family bristles at ‘tourist’ mockery

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has drawn social media scorn after saying his favorite subway station was in tourist-heavy Times Square. But some of the response raised concerns from his campaign and his wife that it was actually about his racial identity. Yang chose the midtown Manhattan station in an interview. On social media, some questioned how much of a New Yorker he could really be. One cartoon commentary on the subject earned the ire of Evelyn Yang, the candidate’s wife. A newspaper cartoonist mocked Yang’s answer with a cartoon depicting the candidate coming out of a subway station as a storeowner celebrates the return of tourists. She said on Twitter it was a “racist disfiguration.”