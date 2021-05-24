Justices reject case of retired cop put in police chokehold

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a retired federal law enforcement officer who was put in a chokehold and wrestled to the ground at a VA hospital security checkpoint. The justices did not comment Monday in refusing to revive a lawsuit filed by 76-year-old Jose Oliva against three officers who violently detained him in an altercation that was captured on camera. Oliva was 70 at the time of the incident in El Paso, Texas. The officers said Oliva failed to produce identification. Oliva said he already had put it in a bin for scanning. A trial judge allowed his civil rights lawsuit to go forward, but a federal appeals panel reversed the initial ruling.