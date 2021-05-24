Minnesota DNR conservation officer killed in line of duty

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn., (KTTC) -- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officer Sarah Grell died in the line of duty, Monday.

A DNR news release states she was in a two-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids.

The 39-year-old, stationed in Grand Rapids, leaves behind a husband and three children.

Grell's husband Gene, works for DNR’s Forestry Division and her mother worked for DNR Fisheries until her retirement.

She is the 23rd Minnesota conservation officer to die in the line of duty.

“The sense of loss we feel right now is indescribable,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in an email statement. “We are heartbroken for her family. Our deepest sympathies and concerns are with them. Officer Grell leaves behind an incredible legacy of service to Minnesota’s people and natural resources.”

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.