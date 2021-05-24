Death toll from Congo volcano eruption rises to at least 32

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Officials say the death toll from the volcanic eruption in eastern Congo two days ago has risen to at least 32 people, while residents search for missing loved ones amid destroyed homes on the outskirts of the eastern city of Goma where aftershocks were detected. The head of Civil Protection for the North Kivu province gave the updated death toll, saying it is likely to keep rising. Joseph Makundi says some people were killed by the lava, some from resulting car accidents and others from inhaling toxic gas released from the cooling lava. Mount Nyiragongo turned the sky fiery red Saturday night and spewed torrents of lava into villages, killing people and destroying more than 500 homes.