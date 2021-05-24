Rising meat prices blamed on a national worker shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- This Memorial Day, meat may be a little more expensive than usual. Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe's owner would say it's due to worker shortages on the manufacturing side of business.

"The average customer looks around, you wouldn't think that there's any complications or any shortages. But we buy from a lot of different vendors, and vendors are really experiencing the brunt of the problem, " said owner Terry Timm. "This is not a 'need to rush out and fill your freezer,' it's not a scare tactic, it's just where we're at."

According to Timm, many industries including the meat producing industry are experiencing these problems.

"There's not probably a business in town that wouldn't hire someone that would walk in that was actively looking for a job, that wanted a job," said Timm. "It's tough, I mean we deal with a lot of customers and restaurant people, cannot get enough help. I mean, we sell to restaurants and they just, they can't get enough help."

Timm believes the government should take decisive action in order to get people back to work, in pre-pandemic fashion.

"You know, you have the old wagon analogy, you know? We need more people to get out of the wagon and start pulling the wagon. And it's, I mean we all know people that are not working that want to, and should, be, and could," said Timm.

The government's response to this has been varied. Many states, including Iowa, have ended their pandemic-related unemployment programs. Minnesota's has remained in place to this point. President Joe Biden commented on the work force issue two weeks ago.

"We're gonna make it clear that anyone collecting unemployment, who is offered a suitable job, must take the job or lose their unemployment benefits," said President Biden.

Even though Timm was frustrated with the rise in prices, he claims it should not affect the quality of selection of his products.