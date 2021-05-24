Single rocket hits near Iraqi air base hosting U.S. troops

BAGHDAD (AP) — A U.S.-led coalition spokesman says a single rocket has struck near a military base hosting U.S. troops in western Iraq but caused no casualties. Col. Wayne Marotto says the attack Monday afternoon targeted the Ain al-Asad air base. He says an investigation has been launched. An Iraqi security official said the rocket struck close to a village outside the base. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. No one claimed responsibility for the attack. But U.S. officials have previously blamed Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups for attacks against the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and other military bases hosting American forces.