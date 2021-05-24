Twins’ 6-run rally in 8th beats Orioles 8-3 after delay

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Garver hit a two-run double and the short-handed Minnesota Twins used a six-run eighth inning to beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3. Baltimore’s DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer for a 3-2 lead as the first batter following a 45-minute rain delay in the eighth. But Minnesota rallied with six straight two-out hits in the bottom half. Jorge Alcala, who returned to the mound after the delay, allowed two runs and two hits in an inning for the Twins.