Weinstein extradition to California faces another delay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s extradition from New York to California to face rape and sexual assault charges faces further delays. Weinstein’s New York attorney says there are issues with paperwork filed by Los Angeles prosecutors. Attorney Norman Effman confirms Monday that a hearing on his challenge is scheduled in Erie County Court for June 15. Weinstein was scheduled to be transferred as early as next week from the western New York prison where the Hollywood producer has been locked up after being convicted in New York City of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape. He faces similar charges in California. Weinstein maintains his innocence and contends that any sexual activity was consensual.