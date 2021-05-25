3 dead after Japanese vessel, Russian freighter collide

TOKYO (AP) — Three crew members of a Japanese crab fishing vessel have died after a collision with a Russian freighter in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan’s Hokkaido island, Japan’s government spokesman says the Japanese vessel overturned following the collision. The Russian cargo ship rescued all five crew members, but three were confirmed dead after arriving at the port of Mombetsu. The AMUR had departed Sakhalin on Tuesday and was carrying crabs to the Japanese port.