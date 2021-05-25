Assault rifles missing in turbulent southern Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say 28 assault rifles intended for defense volunteers are missing in the country’s deep south, which has been wracked by a Muslim separatist insurgency for the past 17 years. The Russian-made AK-102 rifles were supposed to be in the possession of a unit of Narathiwat province’s Territorial Defense Volunteers, a paramilitary force that assists in security operations. Police say an investigation was started after a local official reported the guns missing, but it was still unclear when and how they disappeared. Narathiwat is one of three provinces in Thailand’s deep south with Muslim majorities in the predominantly Buddhist nation. Muslim residents of the area have long charged that they are treated like second-class citizens.