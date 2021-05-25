Skip to Content

Australia closes its embassy in Kabul, others scale back

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — .Australia says it will temporarily close its  embassy in the Afghan capital later this week because of security concerns. That’s due to the upcoming final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan at the end of what U.S. President Joe Biden called America’s “forever war.” A number of other embassies in the beleaguered Afghan capital have scaled back. They’ve sent home non-essential personnel and warned their nationals to avoid travelling to Afghanistan. Those countries also are urging those already in the country to consider leaving.

Associated Press

