Cooler and wet weather likely late this week

Temperatures will be slightly different the rest of the week with the cold front passing through Tuesday evening. Temperatures will be steady in the middle and upper 60s Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Dew points will stay in the middle and lower 40s.

Temperatures will continue to cool behind strong northerly winds on Thursday and Friday. Conditions will have an early April feel outside to end the workweek. Scattered showers are likely Thursday morning and early afternoon. A couple of lingering showers are possible overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. Most of the area should remain dry through late Friday morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will warm for the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s with partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday. We will work in a rain chance on Monday by the afternoon, but the weekend overall should be a good one!

Nick