Skip to Content

Belarus’ isolation grows after journalist’s dramatic arrest

New
11:58 am National news from the Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belarus’ isolation is deepening as commercial planes avoid its airspace and the European Union works up new sanctions. A U.N. official said he was concerned for the welfare of an opposition journalist arrested in Minsk after being pulled off a plane that was diverted there in what the West called a state-sponsored hijacking. The dramatic arrest has put a spotlight on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s iron-fisted rule and suppression of dissent — but it was not clear what effect ore sanctions or other measures would have. After his detention, Raman Pratasevich was seen in a brief video clip shown on Belarusian state television late Monday. The spokesperson for the U.N.’s human rights office said Tuesday that Pratasevich’s appearance was likely not voluntary.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content