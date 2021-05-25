Belarus’ isolation grows after journalist’s dramatic arrest

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belarus’ isolation is deepening as commercial planes avoid its airspace and the European Union works up new sanctions. A U.N. official said he was concerned for the welfare of an opposition journalist arrested in Minsk after being pulled off a plane that was diverted there in what the West called a state-sponsored hijacking. The dramatic arrest has put a spotlight on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s iron-fisted rule and suppression of dissent — but it was not clear what effect ore sanctions or other measures would have. After his detention, Raman Pratasevich was seen in a brief video clip shown on Belarusian state television late Monday. The spokesperson for the U.N.’s human rights office said Tuesday that Pratasevich’s appearance was likely not voluntary.