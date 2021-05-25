Florida dad threatened mom, killed son; help came too late

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Court records show a father who killed his 4-year-old son and himself in Florida sent threatening texts to the boy’s mother and put a tracking device on her car before the deaths. The documents released Monday revealed what prompted Alison Kessler to seek help from authorities. They show 47-year-old John Michael Stacey threatening and stalking her before shooting their son, Greyson Kessler, and then himself during a visitation. She went to police, hired a lawyer and sought an emergency pickup order from a judge. But by the time officers arrived at the man’s home, they were already dead.