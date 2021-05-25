GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are reviving negotiations over President Joe Biden’s sweeping investment plan.

On Tuesday, they prepared a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal that would be funded with COVID-19 relief money as a counteroffer to the White House ahead of a Memorial Day deadline toward a bipartisan deal.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to weigh in but said: “We expect this week to be a week of progress.”

Talks over the infrastructure investment are at a crossroads as Biden reaches for a top legislative priority.

The White House is assessing whether Biden can strike a bipartisan deal with Republicans or whether he will go it alone with Democrats if no progress is made.