Governor Tim Walz: Navigating the Troubled Waters of 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) --It has been the most challenging year in recent Minnesota history.

With the rest of the world, the state faced a pandemic and shutdowns.

In late May 2020, George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police; riots followed and neighborhoods burned. And then, unrest followed the 2020 elections.

On January 6, 2021, some protestors made threats against Governor Tim Walz and his family. "You had elected members of the Minnesota legislature standing next to people that said we're going to the governor's house and there may be causalities. That was my son there, my thirteen-year-old was sitting there," Governor Walz said. "I had a hard time believing what I was seeing. And now we pretend in a Minnesota way that it never ended. It did happen!"

No matter your political affiliation or opinion about Governor Walz, making difficult decisions under the most difficult circumstances would be a challenge for any person navigating the troubled waters of 2020.



