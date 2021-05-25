Mexico: Builders bulldozing outskirts of Teotihuacan ruins

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says a private building project is destroying part of the outskirts of the pre-Hispanic ruin site of Teotihuacan, just north of Mexico City. The Culture Department says it has repeatedly issued stop-work orders but building crews have ignored them. The department said Tuesday that 25 ancient structures are threatened, and said it has filed a criminal complaint. The U.N. council on monuments says bulldozers threaten to raze as many as 17 acres (7 hectares) at the site, which is a protected area. Teotihuacan is best known for its twin Temples of the Sun and Moon.