Minnesota reports 11 more deaths from COVID-19, 1 in Olmsted County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Tuesday that 11 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

One of the people who died was a resident of Olmsted County who was in their 70s. This brings the COVID-19 death toll in the county to 102.

MDH said two of the 11 people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. A total of 7,381 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 4,416 residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, the department said.

State health officials also reported in Tuesday's update that another 256 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 599,477 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 42,530 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 43,004 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The department also reported 7,251 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 9,845,392.

Health officials said 586,968 of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, as of Sunday, 2,863,854 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This includes 2,512,458 people who have completed the vaccine series. According to the state, this means 51.5% of all Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 45.2% of Minnesotans who have completed the vaccine series.

MDH said a total of 31,883 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,458 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

