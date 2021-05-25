Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- George Floyd has been honored with a moment of silence in the city where he died at the hands of police, a death captured on a wrenching bystander video that galvanized the racial justice movement and continues to ripple a year later.

Mayor Jacob Frey joined citizens and activists at a downtown park to observe the moment at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Gov. Tim Walz said in a proclamation that "true justice" for Floyd will only come by dismantling systemic racism. Former Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April of murder in Floyd's death.

Three other former officers await trial on aiding and abetting charges.

By DOUG GLASS

Associated Press