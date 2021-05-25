NO MOW MAY: Rochester launches new campaign to support pollinators

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- You may have noticed some unkempt lawns in Rochester this month. For many of them, it's part of a new initiative to help out some of the city's smallest creatures, pollinators.

The "No Mow May" campaign was launched by the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department as a way to provide habitats and food for pollinators at a time when those necessities are hard to come by.

For the month of May, the City of Rochester's tall grass and weed ordinance hasn't been enforced.

"This is found to be one of the times of the year that pollinators are the most vulnerable," said Alison Litchy, Rochester Parks and Recreation Department Urban Forestry Program Coordinator. "So they have the least amount of resources. So without mowing, you're increasing the amount of habitat and food for these pollinators to use while they are most vulnerable."

"When we think of pollinators, we think of wasps, the bees, butterflies, moths, hummingbirds and bats," said Beth Philbrick, a Supervisor at Sargent's.

As the season continues, there are more options for those pollinators when flowers and plants in your yard and gardens bloom.

"You want to plant thing that bloom from spring through fall so that you're providing food for the various pollinators as they come and go," said Philbrick.

The pollinators are crucial to our ecosystem to keep our food chain going.

"There was a study done in Appleton, Wisconsin in which they found that yards that didn't mow for the month of May had about five times more bee richness than areas that mowed consistently," said Litchy.

Philbrick says hummingbirds love tubular shaped flowers like foxglove, honeysuckle and trumpet flowers. Any colorful grouping of plants, especially native ones, are best for other pollinators.

"An excellent pollinator would be the salvias," said Philbrick. "Cosmos is another one, zinnias are great, snapdragons."

A few parks around the Med City and several residents have participated in "No Mow May."

"Participants have been very happy to be able to participate and they're proud," said Litchy. "I've seen around town, people have their own homemade signs that say they are participating and educating people, like their neighbors and communicating, kind of like getting the word out about it. So it's been a great way to get the community to talk and get enrichment and knowledge out there."

The tall grass and weed ordinance will go back to being enforced starting June 1. Litchy hopes "No Mow May" will continue in the years to come.