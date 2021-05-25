Rochester Police Chief speaks on reform in the department, one year after George Floyd death

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The last 12 months have been an opportunity for law enforcement agencies to take a hard look at their policies and procedures as well as their hiring and training processes. According to Rochester Police Chief, Jim Franklin, the Rochester Police Department has done just that and more.

The Rochester Police Department has revamped its hiring process as well as moved the focus of training from harder skills, like fire arms and force, to softer skills, such as problem solving, decision making and critical thinking.

“And the emphasis on de-escalation and sanctity of life. And so, as we have taken a look at our training curriculum and core programs, we are enhancing that, enhancing those efforts to really double down on those softer skills,” said Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin.

RPD has been paying attention to officer wellness as well; which includes implementing a more vigorous fitness program in addition to a spiritual mindset component. It also restarted a chaplaincy program within the department.

“It takes a very special, strong minded officer right now to ignore a lot of the negative and focus on the positive and so we are focusing significantly on officer wellness in the organization as well as taking care of the guardians of this community,” stated Franklin.

Rochester Police Department has been engaging with the community and building public trust long before George Floyd's death. In order to regain public trust, the department looks to its Blueprint for Re-envisioning Rochester Police Department. The blueprint entails a liaison program, cultural confidence training and a co-responder model.

"This is what we're doing now, this is what we're committed to doing short term and long term and it's a living, breathing document that can be updated and revised as we achieve and accomplish the goal and commitments outlined in there but it will help drive and propel the agency." Said Franklin.

The Rochester Police Chief is proud of the work being done by the individuals in his department and wants to remind the city that although officers are policing Rochester, they are also embedded into the community as neighbors, family members, coaches.