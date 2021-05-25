State fire marshal investigates house fire near Kasson

NEAR KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) -- The state fire marshal is investigating an overnight fire near Kasson.

Dodge County Dispatch received a call from a home on Highway 34, east of Kasson just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived on scene, the homeowners were outside, suffering from smoke inhalation.

They had been alerted to the fire by smoke detectors going off while they slept. They were taken by Dodge Center Ambulance to be evaluated.

Byron firefighters were called in to help assist the Kasson Fire Department as strong winds complicated efforts.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office a charging battery in the garage may be to blame for the fire.