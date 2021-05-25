Triumph of the unhip: ‘NCIS’ tops TV, streaming rankings

NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company’s weekly list of popular television and streaming shows had one thing in common, the long-running CBS drama ‘NCIS.’ The Mark Harmon star vehicle, which has been on the air since 2003, had more viewers than anything else on prime-time television last week. Nielsen’s weekly list of most popular programs on streaming services lags behind the TV ratings, and the most recent week available was April 19-25. ‘NCIS’ was on top there, too, with an estimated 890 million minutes of the show streamed on Netflix. Streamers had a whopping 353 different ‘NCIS’ episodes available to watch.