UPDATE: Houston County search ends with the discovery of deceased man

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) – Searchers Tuesday afternoon found the body of a man missing since Monday evening near La Crescent.

Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett said that the body of 47-year-old Jason Michael Moore was found in the woods by search crews in an area around Chicken Ridge Road west of La Crescent.

Moore was reported missing to the sheriff’s office Monday evening at approximately 11:05 p.m. according to a statement from Sheriff Inglett. The family said they believed that Moore was out mushroom hunting and failed to return.

Deputies and the La Crescent Police Department located Moore’s vehicle on Chicken Ridge Road. More assistance was called in and the search got underway on the ground and with a plane from the Minnesota State Patrol’s flight division.

The search continued until early Tuesday morning before stopping until daylight.

Assisting with the search were the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, La Crescent Police and Fire Departments, Hokah Fire Department, Brownsville Fire Department, and the Minnesota State Patrol. Also assisting was the Houston County Sheriff’s Posse, Winona County Soar. Bloodhound assistance was also utilized from the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office and a privately owned bloodhound out of Viroqua.

