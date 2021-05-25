Face to face: June summit for Biden, Putin as tensions rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have agreed to meet next month in Geneva. It’s a face-to-face encounter that the White House hopes will help bring some predictability to a fraught relationship that’s only worsened in the first months of the Democratic administration. The June 16 summit is being tacked on to the end of Biden’s first international trip as president: He’ll also visit Britain for a meeting of Group of Seven world leaders and attend a NATO summit in Brussels. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden is seeking to “restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship.”