American on trial in Japan gets support from ex-boss Ghosn

TOKYO (AP) — Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has backed American lawyer Greg Kelly’s insistence he is innocent of any wrongdoing. Ghosn said in an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut that Kelly, a former Nissan executive vice president, had sought only legal methods to arrange post-retirement compensation for his boss. Kelly, an American, was arrested at the same time as Ghosn in November 2018 and has been charged with falsifying securities reports. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison. Kelly’s trial began in September. Tokyo prosecutors say they have a case against Kelly and Ghosn.