AP Interview: Michigan official warns of democracy threats

LANSING, Michigan (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says politicians lying about fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Republican efforts to make voting more difficult and the continued spread of disinformation leave her deeply concerned about the future of American democracy. In an interview with The Associated Press, Benson said she believes the attacks on democracy that have followed the November election are just a precursor to what’s ahead in future elections, when the “bad actors” will be more coordinated, more strategic and better funded. She said GOP voting restrictions are a reaction to record voter turnout in 2020, not fraud.